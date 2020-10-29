FY2021 Earnings Forecast for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Issued By National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.66.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$163.64 million for the quarter.

Earnings History and Estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR)

