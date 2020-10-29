RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.33. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In related news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $246.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

