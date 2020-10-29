First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) alerts:

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$344.58 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FN. TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FN stock opened at C$38.20 on Wednesday. First National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.75 and a 1 year high of C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.