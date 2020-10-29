Analysts Set Expectations for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$159.63 million for the quarter.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

TCN stock opened at C$10.86 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

