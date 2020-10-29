Piper Sandler Comments on First Internet Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 46.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.