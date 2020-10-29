Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. Metalla Royalty & Streaming also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 162.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MTA opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.55 million and a PE ratio of -56.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

