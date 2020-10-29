Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$150.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.30 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INE. Scotiabank raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.39.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$24.47 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.97 and a 52 week high of C$26.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.03.

In related news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -113.24%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

