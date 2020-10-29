Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $429.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.41.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

