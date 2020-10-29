Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Fidus Investment reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDUS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 21.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $247.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

