$0.11 EPS Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $238.41 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $375.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.