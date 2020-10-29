$0.11 EPS Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viomi Technology.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $238.41 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $375.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.
