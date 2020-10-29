CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPLG. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.69. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

