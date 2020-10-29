CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.69. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.
