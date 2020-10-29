Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novagold Resources.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub cut Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ NG opened at $10.22 on Monday. Novagold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

