Brokerages Expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to announce ($1.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.52). Urovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.62) to ($6.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($4.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 14.8% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

