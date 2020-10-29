Brokerages Expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to announce ($1.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.52). Urovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.62) to ($6.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($4.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 14.8% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

Earnings History and Estimates for Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

