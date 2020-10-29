UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 666.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,869 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

