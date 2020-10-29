Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Victrex plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Victrex in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victrex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

