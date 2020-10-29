National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report sales of $205.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.90 million and the highest is $207.73 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $161.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $811.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.40 million to $816.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $942.47 million, with estimates ranging from $939.64 million to $945.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NESR. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 81,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 226,002 shares in the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NESR opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $9.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.