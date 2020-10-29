FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted by DA Davidson

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

