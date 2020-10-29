B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPRN. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.51.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

