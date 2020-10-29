Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.00 Million

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) to post sales of $871.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $968.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $774.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $618.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.