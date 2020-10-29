$44.11 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $44.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.59 million to $46.63 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $143.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.06 million to $145.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $156.99 million, with estimates ranging from $150.29 million to $163.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

