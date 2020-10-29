Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now expects that the game software company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

