Albertsons Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Shares of ACI opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albertsons Companies news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 7,100 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,740.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

