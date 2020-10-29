Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lowered by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 66,674 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 326,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 77,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 17.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 76,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 508,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

