$58.97 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post sales of $58.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $300.00 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $1.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,543.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $90.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $327.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.37 million, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 166.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 930,638 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,563,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 16.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 368,937 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBIO stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $960.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.32.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

