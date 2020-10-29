KeyCorp Increases Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $34.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,780.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 72.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

