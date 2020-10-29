Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

NYSE XHR opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $954.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

