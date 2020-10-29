USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners is a leading energy infrastructure provider, which specializes in large-horsepower applications. The partnership provides natural gas compressors, a must have service for the transportation of the fuel. With rising longterm consumption and production of natural gas, USA Compression’s growth prospects remain strong. Further, as a byproduct of the MLP model, the partnership is largely insulated to fluctuations in commodity prices and generates stable cash flows from long-term contracts. The fact that it yields around 20% makes the stock enticing for income investors. However, USA Compression hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $957.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.37. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.24 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. On average, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

