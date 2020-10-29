Roxgold Inc (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roxgold Inc (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the September 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Shares of ROGFF stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Roxgold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.