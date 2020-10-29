Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xerox continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. Global presence exposes the company to unfavorable foreign currency movements, which has been impacting its top-line growth. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Xerox have declined significantly over the past year. However, the company’s bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. Xerox's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

XRX opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 650,698 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,801,586.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 75.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 79.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Xerox by 765.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

