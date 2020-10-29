Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Cut by Analyst

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,047,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,779.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $716,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $225,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fabrinet by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after buying an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fabrinet by 150.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KeyCorp Increases Wolverine World Wide Price Target to $34.00
KeyCorp Increases Wolverine World Wide Price Target to $34.00
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
USA Compression Partners Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
USA Compression Partners Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Roxgold Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Roxgold Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Xerox Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Xerox Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet Cut by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report