Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Cut by Analyst

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,047,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,779.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $716,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $225,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fabrinet by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after buying an additional 107,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fabrinet by 150.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

