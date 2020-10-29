Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abbott exited the third quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. There were double digit organic sales growth and high teens EPS growth in the quarter. Abbott has been seeing improvements in testing and procedure volumes across its hospital-based businesses. At the same time, its consumer-facing businesses like diabetes care, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals (EPD), are catching up pace following an initial hiccup witnessed during the first few months of the pandemic. In the third quarter, the company launched Libre 2 in the United States and obtained CE Mark for Libre 3. In Europe, the company also launched Libre Sense Glucose Sport. However, the company’s emerging performance was disappointing particularly in EPD and Nutrition. Overall, in the past six months, Abbott has been outperforming the industry.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $3,051,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

