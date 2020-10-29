Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KDNY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Aduro Biotech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

KDNY opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.40. Aduro Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aduro Biotech will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

