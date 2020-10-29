GCI Liberty (GLIBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.32. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. On average, analysts expect GCI Liberty to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.11. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $87.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

