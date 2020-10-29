Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.