Formula One Group (FWONA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONA stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWONA. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.