The Howard Hughes (HHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect The Howard Hughes to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Howard Hughes to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HHC opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.61. The Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $129.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

