Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HII stock opened at $141.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.78.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

