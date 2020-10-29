ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ARZTY stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. ARYZTA AG/ADR has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.
ARYZTA AG/ADR Company Profile
See Also: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for ARYZTA AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYZTA AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.