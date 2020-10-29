ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARZTY stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. ARYZTA AG/ADR has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

ARYZTA AG/ADR Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

