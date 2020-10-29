Glu Mobile (GLUU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Glu Mobile to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Glu Mobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

