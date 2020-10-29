Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLF opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.11. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cfra upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus raised Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

