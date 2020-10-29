BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Santander

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNIY. Societe Generale lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. BANKINTER S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

