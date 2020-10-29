NMI (NMIH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMIH opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.88. NMI has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

