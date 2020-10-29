NMI (NMIH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMIH opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.88. NMI has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Earnings History for NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KeyCorp Increases Wolverine World Wide Price Target to $34.00
KeyCorp Increases Wolverine World Wide Price Target to $34.00
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
USA Compression Partners Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
USA Compression Partners Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Roxgold Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Roxgold Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Xerox Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Xerox Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet Cut by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report