BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. ValuEngine cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP PARIBAS/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

