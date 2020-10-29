UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

