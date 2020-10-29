Life Storage (LSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Life Storage to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSI opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

