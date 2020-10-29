NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. NortonLifeLock has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.31-0.35 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.31-0.35 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. BidaskClub downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

