NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. NortonLifeLock has set its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance at 0.31-0.35 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.31-0.35 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. BidaskClub downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Earnings History for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KeyCorp Increases Wolverine World Wide Price Target to $34.00
KeyCorp Increases Wolverine World Wide Price Target to $34.00
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley
USA Compression Partners Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
USA Compression Partners Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Roxgold Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Roxgold Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Xerox Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Xerox Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet Cut by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report