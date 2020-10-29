Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million.

GDP opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Goodrich Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

