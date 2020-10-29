Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (LSXMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

