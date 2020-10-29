The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

