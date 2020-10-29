iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 6,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 12,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

